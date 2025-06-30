Kuala Lumpur, June 30: Vivo has launched its highly anticipated Vivo X200 FE smartphone in the global market ahead of its launch in India. Currently, the Vivo X200 FE (vivo X200 FE) is available in Malaysia and will soon be launched in India. The global variant comes with the same design that Vivo teased in the Indian market. It comes with a ZEISS camera on the rear and has a compact design.

Vivo X200 FE is considered to be the rebranded version of the Vivo S30 Pro Mini, which was launched in China in May 2025. The international variant is introduced in four colour options - Blue, Pink, Black and Yellow. The smartphone weighs 186 grams and has a metal frame and glass back panel. Vivo X200 FE boasts 7.99mm thickness.

Vivo X200 FE Specifications and Features

The Vivo X200 FE smartphone comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor mated with Immortalis-G720 GPU. The smartphone offers 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. Vivo X200 FE features a small 6.31-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 5,000 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone display has a pixel resolution of 2640x1216.

Vivo X200 FE comes with a 50MP ZEISS primary camera with a Sony IMX921 OIS sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera on the rear with an IMX882 sensor. It offers 3x optical zoom. On the front, the Vivo smartphone has a 50MP autofocus sensor. Vivo X200 FE packs a 6,500mAh battery with 90W FlashCharge.

The new X200 FE has dual nano SIM support, 5G connectivity, Bluetooth 5.4 version, dual 4G VoLTE, NFC, Wi-Fi 7 support, Hi-Res audio, USB-C audio support and stereo speakers.

Vivo X200 FE Price

Vivo X200 FE is launched in Malaysia at RM 3199 (around INR 65,000). The pre-orders will begin in the country on June 4, 2025. The smartphone will be available at RM 200 (around INR 4,000). The Vivo X200 FE has been launched with freebies such as Vivo TWS 3e earbuds, a one-year screen replacement and extended warranty, and a Pickle Paddle Set.

