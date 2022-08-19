Vivo India launched the V25 Pro in the country on Wednesday. Now, the company is rumoured to introduce the V25e smartphone soon. Ahead of its launch, renders and specifications of the handset have been leaked online by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore. According to the tipster, Vivo V25e will be offered in two colours - gold and black. Vivo V25 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 1300 Processor Launched in India.

Vivo V25e (Photo Credits: Sudhanshu Ambhore)

It will feature a waterdrop notch display with thin bezels. At the back, the handset will come with a triple rear camera setup along with an LED flash. At the bottom left, a Vivo branding can be seen. The device will pack a 4,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

For photography, the handset is said to sport a 64MP triple rear camera setup with OIS support and will run on Android 12 OS. Moreover, it will be offered with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 19, 2022 01:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).