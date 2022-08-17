Vivo India has officially launched the V25 Pro smartphone today. The handset is introduced as the successor to the Vivo V23 Pro device from earlier this year. It comes with the same back AG Floride glass that changes colour as that of its predecessor. The handset will be available for purchase from August 25, 2022, via Flipkart, Vivo e-store and offline retail stores. Vivo V25 Pro India Price Leaked Online Ahead of Its Launch: Report.

Vivo V25 Pro gets a 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

For photography, the smartphone features a 64MP primary lens with OIS, EIS support, an 8MP portrait shooter and a 2MP macro snapper. Upfront, there is a 32MP selfie lens.

Vivo V25 Pro packs a 4,830mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS and a USB Type-C port. Coming to the pricing, Vivo V25 Pro is priced at Rs 35,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model and Rs 39,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant.

