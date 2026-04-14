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Vivo is reportedly accelerating its hardware release cycle, with the next-generation X500 flagship series and a dedicated vlogging camera expected to launch in China this September. The move, hinted at by company executives, marks a shift from the previous October launch window seen with the X300 series. Alongside these premium handsets, Vivo is exploring the expansion of its external telephoto extender accessories to the more accessible S60 series, aiming to address practical limitations in long-distance photography for a broader range of users.

The upcoming vlogging solution is expected to be a compact, pocket-style device with integrated stabilisation. Vivo acknowledged that while modern smartphones feature advanced rear cameras, content creators often rely on external action cameras for self-recording, prompting the company to develop a more integrated ecosystem for its Q3 2026 launch. Redmi A7 Pro 5G Price, Specifications and Features,

The Vivo X500 Series and Dedicated Vlogging Hardware

The tentatively dubbed Vivo X500 series is positioned as the centerpiece of the company's third-quarter strategy. A significant addition to this lineup is the rumoured vlogging camera, designed specifically to bridge the gap between smartphone photography and professional self-recording setups. According to early indications, the device will focus on portability and built-in stabilisation, potentially positioning it as a direct competitor to the DJI Osmo Pocket 4.

The decision to launch in September suggests that Vivo is aiming to capture market attention earlier in the year than its predecessor. By offering a dedicated device for creators, the company plans to provide a more convenient alternative to the external accessories and action cameras currently used for live content and high-quality vlogs.

The Vivo S60 Series and Telephoto Extender Integration

Vivo is also evaluating the possibility of bringing its high-end photography accessories to the youth-focused S-series. Currently, the company offers G2 and G2 Ultra telephoto extenders for the X300 Ultra, which are used to improve zoom capabilities in challenging environments such as concerts or stadiums. This support may soon extend to the upcoming Vivo S60 series, expected to launch in May or June in China.

Company executives, including Han Boxiao and Huang Tao, noted that the goal is to create a more standardised mounting system across different models. However, the inclusion of extender support for the S60 series depends on maintaining consistent image quality. The company is currently testing whether the mid-range hardware can effectively support the optical demands of the external lens attachments without compromising performance.

Strategic Focus on Practical Photography Solutions

The push toward external extenders and dedicated vlogging tools reflects Vivo's strategy of addressing specific user pain points through modular hardware. Rather than increasing the internal complexity and thickness of the handsets themselves, these accessories allow users to enhance their device's capabilities when needed. Vivo T5 Pro 5G Price and Expected Specifications Ahead of April 15 Launch.

By standardising the mounting system, Vivo could create a unified ecosystem where photography enthusiasts can carry over their lens investments between different generations or tiers of smartphones. This approach aims to make high-end photography features more accessible to the S-series demographic, while the X500 series continues to push the boundaries of professional-grade mobile videography.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gizmochina), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2026 12:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).