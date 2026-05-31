Cricket

RCB vs GT Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast, IPL 2026 Final

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in the RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final of Indian Premier League season 19 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

By Team Latestly | Published: May 31, 2026 06:00 PM IST
RCB vs GT Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast, IPL 2026 Final
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Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in the RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final of Indian Premier League season 19 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The high-stakes summit clash is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 7:00 PM IST. Fans looking to catch the action live can access multiple television and digital platforms broadcasting the match globally. You can follow Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans match scorecard here.

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final Live Streaming Details in India

For cricket fans in India looking to stream the match digitally, the IPL 2026 playoffs are available exclusively on the JioHotstar app and website. The platform provides a highly customizable digital viewing experience, streaming the knockout match across 12 different languages. 

Subscribers can access the live feed via multiple tiered options, including the basic Mobile plan, the multi-device Super plan, and the Premium 4K streaming package. Furthermore, digital viewers can take advantage of specialized broadcasting features, such as the vertical "MaxView" layout tailored for mobile phone users, along with multi-camera angle selections. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Touches Down in Ahmedabad For RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final (Watch Video).

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final Live Telecast Options in India

Viewers who prefer a traditional television broadcast can follow the action on the Star Sports Network, which holds the official linear broadcasting rights for the tournament.

The English and Hindi language commentary will be broadcast live on Star Sports SD and HD channels. Regional language broadcasts, including Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, will be available concurrently on their respective dedicated Star Sports channels to cater to diverse audiences across the country.

Match Fact

Attribute Details
Match Fixture Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans (Final)
Date and Time Sunday, 31 May 2026 at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)
Venue Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Free Live Streaming (India) JioHotstar App & Website
Live Telecast TV Channels Star Sports Network (1, Hindi, HD, and regional feeds)

IPL 2026 Final Preview

RCB enter the final as defending champions under the captaincy of Rajat Patidar, aiming to become only the third team in IPL history, after Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, to successfully defend their crown. Bengaluru secured their final berth directly by defeating Gujarat Titans by 92 runs in Qualifier 1.

Gujarat Titans, led by Shubman Gill, bounced back strongly in Qualifier 2, chasing down 215 runs against Rajasthan Royals to set up this rematch. Out of nine historical meetings between the two sides, RCB hold a slight advantage with five victories compared to GT's four.

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TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports India). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2026 06:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

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