The Redmi A7 Pro 5G was launched in India on Monday, marking a significant expansion of the company’s budget-friendly 5G portfolio. Arriving shortly after its global debut, the handset introduces a refreshed design available in Mist Blue, Sunset Orange, and Black colourways. It features a large 17.53cm display and a robust build quality rated IP52 for dust and splash resistance.

This new entrant focuses on long-term usability, offering substantial software support and a massive battery capacity that serves as a major upgrade over its predecessors. The device integrates modern AI capabilities such as Google Gemini and Circle to Search, which are becoming standard across newer generations of smartphones. With a focus on connectivity, the phone supports dual 5G SIMs and provides a 200% volume boost through its bottom-firing speaker system. Redmi K90 Max Launch Confirmed for April 21 in China.

Redmi A7 Pro 5G Technical Specifications and Features

The Redmi A7 Pro 5G is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T8300 5G chipset built on a 6nm process, featuring two A78 cores clocked at 2.2GHz and six A55 cores at 2.0GHz. It is equipped with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM, with support for an additional 6GB of virtual RAM, and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage, expandable to 2TB via a microSD card. The device sports a 6.9-inch HD+ LCD screen with a water-drop notch, offering a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a peak brightness of 800 nits. For photography, it carries a 32MP main rear camera with an F2.0 aperture and an 8MP front camera.

Software and Battery Performance

The smartphone runs on HyperOS 3.0 based on Android 16, with a commitment from the manufacturer to provide 4 years of Android updates and 6 years of security patches. A standout feature is the 6,300mAh battery, which supports 15W wired charging and 7.5W wired reverse charging. Connectivity suites include Bluetooth V5.4, dual-band Wi-Fi, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The handset also features various TUV Rheinland certifications for eye protection and utilizes Wet Touch 2.0 technology for better display responsiveness in humid conditions. Vivo T5 Pro 5G Price and Expected Specifications Ahead of April 15 Launch.

Redmi A7 Pro 5G Price in India

Mumbai, April 14: The Redmi A7 Pro 5G price in India starts at INR 11,499 for the base model featuring 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The higher storage variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard memory is priced at INR 12,499. Consumers can purchase the handset through Xiaomi's official online portal and Flipkart starting April 15. The Redmi A7 Pro 5G offers a balanced 5G experience for budget users.

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