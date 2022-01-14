The Chinese smartphone brand Vivo on Friday announced the launch of the Vivo Y21e smartphone in India. It comes as the latest addition to the brand's popular Y-series that carries a price tag of Rs 12,990. It's worth noting that the Vivo Y21e comes in a sole configuration - 3GB + 64GB. Interested buyers can get their hands on the handset starting January 14 via Vivo's online store and across all partner retail stores. Vivo Y33T Smartphone With Triple Rear Camera & Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India.

Vivo Y21e (Photo Credits: Vivo India)

The key highlights of the handset are Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery, dual rear cameras, an 8MP selfie shooter, and more. Vivo also offers an extended RAM feature which allows the handset to use 0.5GB of storage as RAM. The phone comes in two colours - Diamond Glow and Midnight Blue.

Vivo Y21e (Photo Credits: Vivo India)

As for specifications, the Vivo Y21e boasts a 6.51-inch HD+ LCD Halo Full View Display with an Eye Protection Mode. It comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, clubbed with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. It also gets an option to virtually extend by 0.5GB. The phone also has a Multi Turbo 5.0 that enhances data connection, system processor speed and power-saving performance.

Vivo Y21e (Photo Credits: Vivo India)

For photos and videos, the Vivo Y21e gets a dual-camera module that comprises a 13MP sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. Upfront, there is an 8MP sensor with an f/1.8 lens for selfies and video calling. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W Fast Charge support. It also supports a reverse charging feature to juice up other devices. It runs on Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2022 11:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).