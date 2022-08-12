Vivo, the Chinese phone maker, silently launched the Y77e 5G smartphone in the home country. It is the latest model in the company's Y-series and sits below Y77 5G. The handset is listed on the official Vivo China website and is out of stock. Vivo V25 Series India Launch Set for August 17, 2022.

Vivo Y77e 5G (Photo Credits: Vivo)

Vivo Y77e 5G gets a 6.58-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with a resolution of 2408x1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 60Hz. It comes powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For optics, the handset sports a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP primary lens and a 2MP macro snapper. Upfront, there is an 8MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

The device is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Connectivity options include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS and a USB Type-C port. Coming to the pricing, Vivo Y77e 5G is priced at CNY 1,699 for the 8GB + 128GB model. The pricing of 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256 models are yet to be announced.

