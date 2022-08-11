Vivo India will officially launch the V25 Series in India on August 17, 2022. The company teased the V25 Pro smartphone on its official Twitter account, revealing its launch date. The Vivo V25 Series will comprise V25 and V25 Pro models. The teaser reveals the design, cameras and front panel of the pro model. The launch will take place at 12 pm IST and will be streamed live via Vivo India's official YouTube channel. Vivo V25 Series India Launch Teased, Flipkart Availability Confirmed.

Vivo V25 Pro will come with a colour changing back panel and a 3D curved screen. It will feature a FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM. For optics, the handset will flaunt a 64MP primary camera, a 4,830mAh battery with 66W Fash charging support.

No more waiting to experience the long-awaited #MagicalPhone. Block Your Date for the launch day now! ​ The vivo V25 Pro is launching on 17.08.2022 at 12 PM. ​ Know More: https://t.co/MXzJtG5Qar#vivoV25Pro #DelightEveryMoment #V25Series #LaunchingSoon pic.twitter.com/6b3QptOS9u — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) August 11, 2022

On the other hand the Vivo V25 smartphone's image was leaked online, revealing its gold colour option and a triple rear camera setup. Tipster Paras Guglani suggests that the Vivo V25 will sport a flat frame, a 6.62-inch AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, an LED flash, a 4,500mAh battery with 44W or 66W fast charging and more.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 11, 2022 06:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).