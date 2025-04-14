New Delhi, April 14: US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has initiated an antitrust lawsuit against Meta Platforms Inc., the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. The FTC argues that Mark Zuckerberg - run Meta's acquisitions of Instagram in 2012 and WhatsApp in 2014 were anti-competitive. If the FTC wins its case, the court could order Meta to sell Instagram and WhatsApp.

The trial involving the US FTC and Meta is set to start on Monday in Washington, DC on Monday, April 14. The case is significant because Meta is trying to prevent the separation of its platforms, Instagram and WhatsApp. The FTC reportedly claims that Meta made illegally acquired of these platforms to reduce competition in the market. This trial will examine whether Meta's actions were indeed aimed to limit competition and what the implications might be for the future of these social media services. Mark Zuckerberg-Led Meta Could Be Compelled To Sell Instagram and WhatsApp, Here’s Why.

FTC vs Meta Antitrust Case

The FTC vs Meta antitrust case was filed during the first term of US President Donald Trump. The case will be heard in a federal court in Washington, DC, on Monday, April 14, overseen by Judge James Boasberg. The FTC is holding Meta accountable for making acquisitions of WhatsApp and Instagram, which it claims were carried out unlawfully to maintain a monopoly in the social media industry.

The US competition and consumer watchdog claims that Meta, which already owned Facebook, purchased Instagram in 2012 and WhatsApp in 2014 with the intention of removing competition. The Federal Trade Commission initially approved these acquisitions, but has decided to keep an eye on their long-term results. However, Meta is expected to argue that the intent behind its acquisitions is not relevant in an antitrust case. Meta AI New Feature Update: Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta Rolling Out Canvas Feature and New UI; Check Details.

As per reports, the evidence that is anticipated to be presented during the trial will include internal emails and memos. Other evidences may include Mark Zuckerberg message back in 2008, in which he stated, “It is better to buy than compete,” and a 2012 memo referring to the Instagram purchase as a way to “neutralise a potential competitor.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2025 09:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).