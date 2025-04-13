Mark Zuckerberg-run Meta is reportedly introducing a new update for its AI platform. The update includes the rollout of the Canvas feature along with a redesigned user interface for Meta AI. While the new UI and added features aim to make the platform more useful and easy to use, the ability to run code is still not available at this stage. As per the post shared by @testingcatalog, "Meta is rolling out the Canvas feature and the new UI for Meta AI. Code execution is not available there yet." Grok 3 Beta Tops CaseLaw Benchmark Ranking and Surpasses Gemini 2.5 Pro Model, Elon Musk Reacts.

Meta AI New Feature Update

