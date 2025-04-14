New York, April 14: The Donald Trump administration’s landmark antitrust trial against Meta Platforms Inc. kicks off this Monday, April 14, marking one of the most aggressive moves against Big Tech in recent memory. At the heart of the case is the US Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) push to break up Meta by forcing it to divest its popular acquisitions — Instagram and WhatsApp.

The case will be heard in federal court in Washington, DC, before Judge James Boasberg. Evidence expected to be presented includes internal emails and memos, including a 2008 message from Zuckerberg stating, "It is better to buy than compete," and a 2012 memo referring to the Instagram purchase as a way to "neutralise a potential competitor."

Know Why Meta Could Be Compelled To Sell Instagram and WhatsApp

The FTC, which originally filed the lawsuit in 2020, alleges that Mark Zuckerberg-led Meta used a “buy or bury” strategy to eliminate competition in violation of the Sherman Antitrust Act. Regulators argue that Meta’s acquisition of Instagram in 2012 and WhatsApp in 2014 were not just strategic investments but illegal efforts to dominate the social media landscape.

If the FTC succeeds, Meta could be forced to spin off Instagram and WhatsApp into separate entities — a historic move that would mark the first major corporate breakup in the tech industry in decades. Meta has fired back, stating that its platforms face stiff competition from TikTok, YouTube, X (formerly Twitter), and iMessage. "Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp compete with many platforms," said Meta spokesperson Christopher Sgro. "The FTC cleared these acquisitions years ago. Revisiting them now creates uncertainty for every business in America."

Judge Boasberg, though previously skeptical of the case, allowed the revised suit to proceed last year, noting that the government must still overcome “hard questions” and outdated antitrust precedents.

Could Mark's Friendship With Donald Trump Save Instagram and WhatsApp?

Meanwhile, speculation swirls around Mark Zuckerberg’s growing rapport with President Trump. Despite past tensions, Zuckerberg has reinstated Trump’s Facebook account, donated to his inauguration, and appointed Trump ally Dana White to Meta’s board — reportedly in hopes of softening the administration’s stance.

However, FTC Chairman Andrew Ferguson has signalled a hard line: “We don’t intend to take our foot off the gas.”

