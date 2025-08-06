New Delhi, August 6: WhatsApp is introducing new features for its users on iOS and Android platforms to protect from messaging scams. The Meta-owned platform is rolling out new WhatsApp tools to spot scams and stay safe while messaging. Now, if you are added to a group chat by someone you do not recognise, the app will first show a new prompt. The “safety overview,” as described by the platform, will appear before you are able to view any messages to offer its users an extra layer of awareness.

The Mark Zuckerberg-run platform said, "WhatsApp is constantly rolling out new features to help protect people on our apps from known scam tactics at scale." The new WhatsApp features is said to identify potential scams across personal and group conversations on the messaging app. In a blog post, Meta said, "We also took down over 6.8 million WhatsApp accounts linked to criminal scam centers targeting people across the internet and around the world." WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Developing ‘Guest Chats’ To Allow Users Without WhatsApp Accounts To Communicate via Direct Link.

WhatsApp Anti-Scam Features

WhatsApp is stepping up its efforts to keep users its safe from scams in personal chats. Scammers often try to reach out through other platforms first, then direct their targets to private messengers. To counter this, Meta is testing new ways to encourage users to think before replying. Meta is working to provide more details about unknown contacts when you start a chat for helping its users to decide whether or not to engage in the conversation.

WhatsApp is rolling out new safeguards for group chats to help its users to avoid unwanted or suspicious invites. If someone is not in your contacts and adds you to a group you don’t recognise, the app will now show a “safety overview” before you even see any messages. It will offer details about the group and tips to help you stay safe. You’ll have the option to leave immediately without ever opening the chat. But if the group seems familiar after viewing the overview, you can choose to enter and get more context. Meta said, "Regardless, notifications from the group will be silenced until you mark that you want to stay." WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Rolls Out ‘Status Updates in Group Chats’ Feature To Let Users Post Status Updates to Members of Specific Group.

How to Avoid Scams in Private Messaging

Meta has shared a few tips to help its users to avoid scams in private messages. First, "pause before replying." Take a moment to think if the number looks familiar or if the request seems unusual. Then be cautious if someone is asking for money, PINs, or offering unrealistic rewards. Verify their identity by contacting the person directly through a different method to ensure it is really them.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 06, 2025 10:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).