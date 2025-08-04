San Francisco, August 4: WhatsApp has begun rolling out a new feature to enhance the users' experience on the platform. Meta-owned WhatsApp now allows the Android beta users to create and share status updates in group chats with its "status updates in group chats" feature. This new WhatsApp feature is released for Android users via the 2.25.22.11 version. Soon, the instant messaging platform will introduce it to end users.

Meta-owned WhatsApp has become more than just a platform for starting conversations. Unlike before, the users are offered various options to customise their experience, such as setting up Avatars, using Meta AI, changing privacy settings and much more. All of these help users to use WhatsApp for personalised experiences. Apple Developing ChatGPT Rival To Revolutionise Search Ahead of iPhone 17 Series Launch, Internally Called ‘Answer, Knowledge and Information’ Aka AKI: Report.

WhatsApp New Feature 'Status Update in Group Chats'

Using this new WhatsApp feature, users can post status updates that will only be visible to specific group members and not to all. The WhatsApp 'status update in group chats' will not require the users to mention the group or even let the participants see their updates. As per a report by WABetaInfo, the new feature by WhatsApp is different from the one that lets users mention the entire group in their regular status updates. Truecaller Call Recording Feature To Discontinue for iPhone Users From September 30; Know How To Save Existing Call Recordings.

As per the report, the new WhatsApp feature has been created within itself, and it will be shared automatically to its members only. Unlike before, users do not need to turn to privacy settings or mentions to share WhatsApp status updates in the group. The new feature will be accessible via the group info screen. After that, the users need to find a new entry point to share status updates directly within the group. WhatsApp will allow users to make the process of sharing updates to the group faster and easier. It helps avoid sending messages that might be lost in chats; instead, it allows all the members of the WhatsApp group to see updates in one place.

