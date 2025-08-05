San Francisco, August 5: WhatsApp recently introduced a new beta feature called 'status updates in group chats,' which offered sharing status updates with specific group members. Now, the Meta-owned platform has started working on a new feature called 'guest chats,' which will be rolled out to Android beta testers soon. It will allow users to communicate with people who do not have a WhatsApp account.

WhatsApp users can generally communicate with people who have an account on the platform. Currently, the platform does not allow users from other platforms to communicate. However, according to a report by WABetaInfo, the upcoming WhatsApp feature 'guest chats' will allow users to interact with external messaging services. Meta-owned platform reportedly started developing a new feature to manage third-party chats. Grok Imagine Now Available to All X Premium Users, Grok Code Coming Soon.

WhatsApp 'Guest Chats' Under Development, Launching Soon

The report mentioned that the platform would focus on the users who prefer managing privacy, and which apps can exchange messages with WhatsApp. The Meta-owned platform will allow users to select which third-party apps can communicate and turn off chat interoperability. However, the new 'guest chats' feature will soon be released for the beta testers and end users, breaking away from traditional messaging barriers while focusing on privacy and security. It will first be rolled out to the Android beta testers.

The image shared by the report showed that instead of showing the recipient's name, WhatsApp would show it as "unknown." Also, communication would likely be limited to chats and not file sharing. The image showed "Can't send media" and "Attachments aren't supported in guest chats" texts. The 'guest chats' feature is intended to help users interact with those who do not have a WhatsApp account. The users can interact without leaving the platform or joining another one. Amazon Project Kuiper Partners With NBN Co To Bring Fast, Reliable Internet Services in Rural and Remote Parts of Australia.

WhatsApp users will be able to create 'guest chats' by first inviting an individual from their contacts without having an account on the platform. Then, via a direct link, the recipient will be able to communicate with the WhatsApp users. The platform users can share a link via text, email, or social apps, allowing others to join chats without creating an account or installing WhatsApp.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 05, 2025 12:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).