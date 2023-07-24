San Francisco, July 24: Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is widely rolling out enhancements to the interface of the app, aligned with Material Design 3, on Android beta. The rounded menus are now available to more users, along with the bottom navigation bar and the new floating action button, reports WABetaInfo.

Moreover, further enhancements to the interface are available with the release of the new rounded alerts and redesigned toggles. Redesigned chats tab and the floating action button are also rolling out to represent an incoming message bubble. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Landscape Mode for Video Calls Among Latest Features Released for iOS, Users Can Now Silence Unknown Callers.

"Thanks to this update, many more users will be able to experiment with the latest improvements to the interface that align with the Material Design 3 guidelines," the report said.

"Thanks to this update, many more users will be able to experiment with the latest improvements to the interface that align with the Material Design 3 guidelines," the report said.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the messaging platform was working on an animated avatar feature for Android beta, to help improve the users' interactions. The animated avatars will likely bring more life and personality to stickers, allowing for a more expressive communication experience.

Last month, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a feature on Android beta, which allows users to send high-quality videos. While this feature preserves video dimensions, minor compression will still be applied to the video, thus sending videos in their original quality is not possible.

The default option will always be 'Standard quality' for all videos, therefore, users have to select the high-quality option every time they want to send a video with better quality. Moreover, a tag will be added to the message bubble when sending a video with the high-quality option to inform the recipient that the video is sent using this feature.