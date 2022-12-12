San Francisco, December 12 : Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on bringing the ability to send "view once text" messages to a future update of the app. Previously, the feature was launched with support for photos and videos. The feature is currently available in WhatsApp's Android beta version, which lets users send messages that can only be viewed once before disappearing, reports WABetaInfo. WhatsApp Desktop Update: Users Can Now Find Groups by Contact Name.

A padlock-style button with the traditional send message logo may one day be available in the app to access the feature, according to the report. With this feature, users will not need to delete the information shared unwillingly, as it will be automatically deleted from the recipient's phone.

As view once images and videos can not be forwarded and copied, similarly it will not be possible to do the same with the view once text messages. WhatsApp currently prevents recipients from screenshotting a piece of view once media if they are using the most recent version of its app, but it is unclear whether this protection will be extended to text messages, said the report. WhatsApp Feature Update: Now, You Can ‘Search Messages by Date’, Know How This New Feature Works.

Earlier this month, the messaging platform also rolled out a new disappearing messages shortcut on Android beta. The new shortcut is placed within the 'Manage Storage' section and is marked as a tool to save space.

