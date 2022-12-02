New Delhi, December 2 : WhatsApp is known for several updates from time to time, and now it has come to light that beta testing of another of its new features is underway on iOS. This new WhatsApp feature will allow users to search messages by date within the chat box.

This search message by date feature is going to prove very handy for certain users who might need to retrieve info from their previous conversations on WhatsApp. As mentioned, WhatsApp is currently offering this new feature to some of its beta users on iOS. WhatsApp Introduces 'Message Yourself' Feature, Here's How You Can Message Yourself.

Meta-owned messaging platform - WhatsApp has been busy developing this particular feature for quite some time and has now finally releasing it some iOS beta testers. While it will be soon be released for the Android users too, let’s check out this new feature and how works.

Step-by-Step Process To Search Messages by Date in WhatsApp :

If you are already on WhatsApp for iOS beta, then you may find a new calendar icon in the search bar.

The new search message by date feature will already be present in the chat window itself if the feature is available for you.

Now, to search for a particular message or chat, follow the steps below :

Open any chat.

In the search window tap on the new calendar icon.

Select the date you want to search by.

Once you get scrolled back to the chat by the date you are searching for, the conversation you wish to find will be easily obtainable.

Just select the date and you jump back to the past conversation in WhatsApp chat and you can also go to the first message that you send to your contact or in the group. WhatsApp New Feature to Let Users Connect to Two Android Devices With Same Account.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has also launched a new feature that will let users to forward media along with captions. Which means, you can forward photo, video or any other media with its captions intact. Moreover, this feature comes as option, so users can choose to forward the media with or without caption by dismissing the caption by tapping on the cross icon.

