Elon Musk announced that xAI rolled out the Grok Imagine to X Premium users. Grok Imagine video generation capability was initially rolled out to the SuperGrok and Premium+ subscribers. Grok Imagine, an AI-powered Vine, allows users to generate videos and share them online via still images. Elon Musk also confirmed that the xAI company would launch Grok Code, which is explicitly dedicated to coding. Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas Announces Comet Browser Update, More Invites and New AI Models Coming Soon.

Elon Musk Says 'Grok Imagine' Available to X Premium Users

Super fast image & video generation via Imagine in the @Grok app is now available to all 𝕏 Premium users — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)