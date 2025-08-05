Amazon's Project Kuiper has signed an agreement with NBN Co to bring low Earth orbit satellite broadband to regional, rural, and remote parts of Australia. In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on August 5, 2025, Project Kuiper said, "We're partnering with @NBN_Australia to bring fast, reliable internet to 300,000+ people in rural and remote parts of Australia.” The service is said to launch from the middle of 2026 and aims to provide fast and reliable internet to more than 3,00,000 eligible customers. Amazon’s Project Kuiper is a low Earth orbit satellite network intended to deliver affordable internet access to unserved and underserved communities worldwide. Rajeev Badyal, Vice President of Technology at Amazon's Project Kuiper, said, "We’re proud to be working with NBN to bring Kuiper to even more customers and communities across Australia and look forward to creating new opportunities for hundreds of thousands of people in rural and remote parts of the country.” Vodafone Idea 5G Rolls Out in Gujarat: Vi 5G Services Now Live in Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat and Vadodara.

Project Kuiper Partners With NBN Co in Australia

