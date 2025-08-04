New Delhi, August 4: Truecaller is reportedly planning to drop its call recording feature for iPhone users in September. The development is said to come more than two years after the feature first rolled out for iOS users. The company, which is known for helping users to identify and block spam calls, is said to be shifting its focus back to improving its core services.

Truecaller call recording feature works on Android devices, but it is more difficult on iPhones since Apple’s system does not allow third-party apps to capture calls directly. Truecaller will reportedly stop its call recording feature for iPhone users from September 30. Apple Developing ChatGPT Rival To Revolutionise Search Ahead of iPhone 17 Series Launch, Internally Called ‘Answer, Knowledge and Information’ Aka AKI: Report.

The decision is said to be part of the company’s move to shift focus back to its main goal, which is stopping spam calls. As per a report of TechCrunch, Nakul Kabra, who leads Truecaller’s iOS team, shared that the change was made so the company could concentrate more on tools like Live Caller ID and automatic spam detection, which are core parts of the app’s experience.

Why Is Truecaller Discontinuing Its Call Recording Feature on the iOS Platform?

Truecaller introduced its call recording feature for paid iOS users in June 2023, along with native call transcription support. The service relied on a recording line that merged calls to enable recording, a process that added operational cost and complexity. These technical and financial hurdles are said to have played a key role in the company’s decision to discontinue the feature.

How Can iPhone Users Save Existing Call Recordings?

As Truecaller’s call recording feature for iOS is discontinuing on September 30, 2025, users can save call recordings to their iPhone. Truecaller gives users two options to save their call recordings. One way is by changing the storage preference to iCloud. To do this, users need to open the Truecaller app, go to the Record tab, tap the Settings icon, and select the storage preference option. If the iCloud option is disabled, it can be turned on by going to iPhone settings, tapping the user name, selecting iCloud, and enabling the option for Truecaller under saved to iCloud. Vivo Y400 5G Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Details Revealed, Know All About Latest Vivo Smartphone Launched in India, Pre-Booking Begins Today.

The second method will allow iPhone users to save specific recordings manually. Users can swipe left on any call recording in the Record tab, then tap the Share or Export icon. From the share menu, they can choose “Save to Files” to store it locally or share the file through other apps like Mail, Messages, or cloud storage services including iCloud Drive, Google Drive, or Dropbox. This process needs to be repeated for each individual recording.

