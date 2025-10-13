San Francisco, October 13: WhatsApp, with the aim of improving the overall experience on the platform, has begun working on a new feature called the "Sidebar for iPad App". Meta-owned WhatsApp launched a dedicated application for iPad users in May 2025, offering a large display to enhance interactions and engagement. The new WhatsApp feature, "Sidebar for iPad App", will bring a sidebar to the app interface.

The new change in the WhatsApp iPad design has not yet been rolled out for iOS beta testers. In the future, it will be available to all end users in a stable update after testing. The latest feature will likely be released via iOS update version 25.29.10.72 through the TestFlight Beta Program. Comet Browser Android App To Launch in India Soon, but After Diwali 2025: Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas.

WhatsApp Developing 'Sidebar for iPad App'

iOS beta users will soon receive a dedicated sidebar in the WhatsApp iPad app, offering them direct access to all communities in one place, as per a report by WABetaInfo. The WhatsApp update will introduce the ability to create and manage communities from the iPad app. Previously, this functionality was limited to Apple’s iPhone.

With the Sidebar for WhatsApp iPad App, users will be able to browse, participate in, and set up new communities. It will help them manage their structures and oversee group conversations without switching devices. The Mac-style Sidebar for the WhatsApp iPad app will allow users to organise different tabs into a single view. A similar design is available in the WhatsApp app for Mac, offering a consistent user experience. OriginOS 6 To Be Globally Unveiled on October 15, Android 16-Based Operating System To Offer Faster Scrolling, Design Changes; Check Eligible Vivo and iQOO Devices.

Due to the iPad’s larger display, the current WhatsApp layout, which has a compact bar at the bottom, poses challenges for users. While it works well on iPhones with smaller screens, iPad users have to focus on a smaller area at the bottom, making navigation less efficient. However, the upcoming ‘Sidebar for iPad App’ will better utilise the device’s display and provide quick access to multiple sections without making the layout feel cluttered or inefficient.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (WABetaInfo Report), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

