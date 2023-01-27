San Francisco, January 27: Meta-owned WhatsApp is working on a new Mac app that uses the Apple Mac Catalyst development environment to make better use of system resources. According to AppleInsider, WhatsApp currently provides a web-based Electron app for Mac users in addition to its web app via browsers.

Electron and Catalyst are software development frameworks that help developers create desktop apps. The new app has been in a closed beta for a few months, but now anyone can download the file on macOS Big Sur or later on the WhatsApp website, according to the report. WhatsApp New Update: Users Now Won’t Be Able To Take Screenshots, Messaging App Is Tightening Its Security.

Following installation, it will display a QR code that users can scan with their iPhone to link their accounts using the WhatsApp iOS app. The Mac app's three-panel interface provides access to archived chats, starred messages, phone calls, and settings. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Messaging App Working on Feature To Allow Users Select Multiple Chats on Desktop Beta.

The Catalyst app includes features not available in the Electron version, such as file drag-and-drop and a spell-checker, the report mentioned. Meanwhile, WhatsApp has reportedly rolled out some new shortcuts for group admins to quickly and easily perform actions for a certain group participant, on iOS.

The new shortcuts simplify interactions with group members as now the platform supports large groups of up to 1,024 participants, reports WABetainfo. The new update will help group admins quickly manage and communicate with such a large number of participants in private.

