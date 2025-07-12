Meta has started rolling out a new capability in the EU. Mark Zuckerberg's company now allows users to generate images on desktop (web) with Meta AI. The users must provide a text prompt and click the button to create images using artificial intelligence. Within a few moments, they will generate their AI images. Meta AI was restricted in the region regarding this feature; however, users can now use it, according to a report. Grok New Feature Update: Elon Musk’s xAI Working on Connectors for Gmail, Slack, Notion and Google Calendar Integration.

Meta AI Image Generation Now Supported via Desktop (Web) in EU

💠 Meta now allows its EU users to generate images on desktop (web) with Meta AI. pic.twitter.com/MXetLAXWkZ — Radu Oncescu (@oncescuradu) July 11, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)