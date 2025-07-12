Elon Musk's xAI is working on new features for the Grok AI chatbot, which may launch soon. The xAI company is reportedly working on connectors to help users integrate external apps like Slack, Gmail, Notion, and Google Calendar. The upcoming connectors in Grok will help users handle tasks from the calendar and manage emails and Slack channels. Elon Musk said that his xAI team was working on new features for Grok and will soon launch them by the weekend. OpenAI Delays Release of Its Open-Weight Model, CEO Sam Altman Says, ‘We Are Working Super Hard’.

xAI Working on ‘Connector’ To Integrate Gmail, Slack and Other Apps

BREAKING 🚨: xAI is gearing up to release connectors with external apps like Notion, Slack, Gmail and Google Calendar. "Tools let Grok connect to external services for practical tasks, like chatting in Slack channels, managing emails, or handling calendars." Full docs below 👀 pic.twitter.com/Dtval0Oo7B — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) July 11, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)