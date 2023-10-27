Mumbai, October 27: Xiaomi launched its new Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro in China on October 26 during the Beijing Launch Event. Xiaomi already confirmed the latest flagship smartphones to launch early with latest Snapdragon 8 Gen chipset. The newly-launched Xiaomi 14 Series offers the best hardware and software for users to enjoy the next-level technology. The Xiaomi 14 models include the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor that offers great performance compared to its previous Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Xiaomi 14 comes with a compact size and pro-level performance, offering ultra-thin bezel and four colour options: Black, White, Snow Mountain Pink, and Jade Green. Xiaomi 14 Pro comes with attractive Xiaomi Ceramic Glass that offers strength and resistance compared to regular glass.

Xiaomi 14 Series Launched in China:

I'm excited to announce that #Xiaomi14Series will also be launched globally! pic.twitter.com/IHChjaG2I2 — Lei Jun (@leijun) October 26, 2023

Xiaomi 14 Specifications and Price:

Xiaomi 14 packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, providing powerful performance and comfort. According to reports, the device has a 6.3-inch 1.5K resolution 120Hz display that offers 3,000nits of maximum brightness with Dolby Vision HDR Format support, a 4,610mAh battery with 90W wired and 50W wireless charging support. Xiaomi 14 offers a Leica-powered camera setup for taking high-resolution and clear photographs. The devices are only launched in China and soon launch globally. Xiaomi 14 is launched in three variants: 8GB+256GB priced at CNY 3999 (approximately Rs 45,500), 12GB+256GB priced at CNY 4,299 (approximately Rs 48,900), 16GB+512GB at CNY 4,599 (approximately Rs 56,800), The top and 16GB+1TB model is priced at CNY 4,999 (approximately Rs 56,873)

Xiaomi 14 Pro Specifications and Price:

Xiaomi 14 Pro is launched with the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and 6.7-inch All Around Liquid Display offering 3,000nits peak brightness. The display provides WQHD+ display resolution and Dolby Vision HDR Format support. Xiaomi 14 Pro supports a USB 3.2 10Gbps port that provides 20 times faster data transfer. The device has a 4,880mAh high-capacity battery with 120W wired HyperCharge and 50W wireless HyperCharge support. Xiaomi has launched the base Xiaomi 14 Pro model with 12GB+256GB at CNY 4,999 (approximately Rs 56,849), 16GB+256GB at CNY 5,499 (approximately Rs 63,112), and the top model 16GB+1TB comes at CNY 5,999 (approximately Rs 68,254). Xiaomi also offers the Xiaomi 14 Pro Titanium Special Edition at CNY 6,499 (approximately Rs 73,937). Smartphone Launches in November 2023: From iQOO 12 and Xiaomi 14 To OnePlus Ace 2 Pro, Know Specifications and Other Details of Upcoming Smartphones.

Xiaomi 14 series is likely to soon launch in India with all the flagship specifications around November. After the China launch, the device is expected to launch globally soon as said by Lei Jun, Founder and CEO of Xiaomi. The device may arrive with next month in India with similar processor, specifications and price range. The 14 and 14 Pro smartphones from Xiaomi are among the first to launch with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

