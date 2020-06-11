Xiaomi Mi Notebook & Mi Notebook Horizon Edition Launching Today in India; Watch LIVE Streaming of Xiaomi’s New Laptops

Mi Notebook India Launch (Photo Credits: Xiaomi India Twitter)

Xiaomi, the chinese tech company is all set to introduce the Mi Notebook & Mi Notebook Horizon Edition in the Indian Market. The launch event will commence at 12 pm on Xiaomi's official India website, Facebook & YouTube Channel. Interested users can also watch the live broadcast of the launch event from the below embedded video. Xiaomi Mi Notebook Launching in India on June 11 via an Online Event.

The Mi Notebook will be powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor & will sport a bigger FHD display with slim bezels. The new beautiful & sleek laptop is claimed to provide 12 hours of battery life by the company.

Here's a glimpse of what you will be seeing tomorrow. The stage is set and so are we to launch the #MiNoteBook. Tune in tomorrow at 12 Noon to watch the Livestream on our social media handles. RT🔁 if you are ready to #MakeEpicHappen pic.twitter.com/AOotUZK7rT — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) June 10, 2020

On the other hand, the Mi Notebook Horizon Edition is rumoured to feature a 14-inch FHD bezel-less display, a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 chipset & similar battery specifications as of Mi Notebook. More features about Mi Notebook & Mi Notebook Horizon Edition will be revealed during its launch event.

