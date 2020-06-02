Xiaomi Mi Notebook Launching in India on June 11 via an Online Event

Xiaomi Mi Notebook India Launch (Photo Credits: Xiaomi India Twitter)

New Delhi: Xiaomi on Monday said it is going to unveil an India exclusive Mi Notebook on June 11 via an online event. The launch event will kick off at 12 noon IST and will be streamed across Xiaomi's social media platforms and Mi.com as well. In a tweet, Manu Jain, Vice President, Xiaomi and Managing Director, Xiaomi India, confirmed that upcoming Mi Notebook model is exclusively made for the Indian consumers. Xiaomi's Mi last week announced that it will enter the Indian laptop market in June. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8 & Redmi 8A Smartphones Become Expensive in India.

"We are ready to introduce the next big category in India with the Mi Notebook series. We will broadly have two series under Mi Notebook that we are going to launch. It will be a minimalistic design, a power-packed device with latest technology to fulfill the requirements of our Indian users," Raghu Reddy, Chief Business Officer, Xiaomi India, told IANS in an interaction.

It's time to #MakeEpicHappen.#MiNotebook will make its Global Debut in India on June 11 and will be: 🥇India 1st 👌 India exclusive 🇮🇳 Made for India It's nothing like you have seen before from #Xiaomi. RT🔁if you are excited. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/dI6v9atw8Z — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) June 1, 2020

He also said the company also intends to introduce more products under the Mi brand, like Internet of Things (IoT) products and Smart TVs. According to a recent report, Mi's first Notebook will be a rebranded version of RedmiBook 13 which launched in China in December last year. Xiaomi RedmiBook 13 features a 13.3-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) resolution anti-glare display with narrow 4.65mm bezels on three sides. Xiaomi Owned Redmi Earbuds S Unveiled in India; Price, Features & Specifications.

The display offers 178-degree wide-viewing angle with 250 nits maximum brightness. It is 16.3 mm thin and weighs around 1.23 kilogrammes. The laptop comes in two sets of configuration options-- with 10th gen Intel Core i5-10510U processor and 10th gen Intel Core i7-10510U chipset The RedmiBook 13 comes fitted with a chiclet keyboard with a 1.3 mm keystroke travel along with Microsoft PTP supported trackpad.