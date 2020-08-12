Xiaomi, the Chinese mobile phone manufacturer held its virtual MIUI 12 launch event today in India. During the event, the company revealed new features of MIUI 12 operating system such as an iOS-like Gaussian Blur design with rounded corners, a 3D effect while switching between apps, animated app icons, a new drop-down control and notification panel, magic clone feature for the camera app, a universal casting tool, Samsung's One UI-like floating windows for notifications from different apps & much more. Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra with Snapdragon 865 SoC Launched; Check Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

The company also announced that almost all smartphones by Xiaomi will get the MIUI 12 update. Mi 10, Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 7 & Redmi Note 7 Pro will start to receive the MIUI 12 update this month.

MIUI 12 (Photo Credits: Xiaomi India)

The company will announce the MIUI 12 update for Xiaomi handsets in India. The MIUI 12 update aims to bring a smoother experience for Xiaomi mobile phone users. It also brings the system-wide dark mode that can adjust automatically as per the ambient lighting.

Mi fans, am sure you 😍 all the features of #MIUI 1⃣2⃣ RT my earlier tweet with hashtags: #ILoveMIUI12 & #MIUI12 and tell me your favourite feature. 🔁 I will giveaway: 1⃣2⃣0⃣0⃣ RTs: #Mi #TWS 1⃣2⃣0⃣0⃣0⃣ RTs: #Mi10 Use both the hashtags & don't forget to tag me. 😇#Xiaomi ❤️ https://t.co/HuOraBp2dO — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) August 12, 2020

The company has brought some new optimisations such as an ultra-battery saver mode that helps extend the smartphone's standby time & reduce power consumption. Users can have an additional 5 hours of usage even at 5 percent battery with ultra-battery saver.

MIUI 12 (Photo Credits: Xiaomi India)

The Magic Clone feature enables users to create & make virtual doppelgangers images or video. This feature is available under the 'More' section in MIUI 12's camera app. By using this feature one can capture the same person up to four times at different intervals of time.

MIUI 12 (Photo Credits: Xiaomi India)

