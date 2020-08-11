Celebrating its 10th anniversary, Xiaomi the Chinese smartphone manufacturer today officially launched a new smartphone in the domestic market. Called Mi 10 Ultra, the phone is introduced under Xiaomi's Mi 10 Series. The Mi 10 series is already offered with three variants Mi 10 Series include Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro & Mi 10 Lite. As a reminder, the Mi 10 & Mi 10 Pro phones were unveiled earlier this year in February whereas the Mi 10 Lite was launched later next month. The company will be making the Mi 10 Ultra available for sale from August 16 in the home market. Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra Images & Specifications Leaked Online Ahead of Its Launch.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone features a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. For optics, the handset comes equipped with a quad rear camera system featuring a 48MP main camera that comes with a custom-manufactured image sensor, a 20MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 12MP portrait lens & a telephoto shooter with 120x ultra-zoom support. The device can record 8K videos from primary & telephoto snappers. Upfront, there is a 20MP shooter for selfies & video calling.

The phone packs a 4,500mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging facility. The company claims that the phone can take just 23 minutes to fully charge. In addition to this, the mobile device also supports 50W wireless fast charging & up to 10W of reverse charging.

Mi 10 Ultra (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

The handset gets connectivity options such as Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB Type-C port, NFC & an in-display fingerprint sensor. The mobile comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC coupled with up to 16GB of RAM & up to 512GB internal storage.

Mi 10 Ultra (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

Mi 10 Ultra runs on Android 10 based MIUI 12 operating system. The smartphone comes in four variants- 8GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB RAM + 256GB, 12GB RAM + 256GB & 16GB RAM + 512GB configuration.

Mi 10 Ultra (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

Coming to the pricing, the Mi 10 Ultra is priced at CNY 5,299 (approximately Rs 56,890) for 8GB & 128GB, CNY 5,599 (approximately Rs 60,120) for 8GB & 256GB. The 12GB & 256GB, 16GB & 512GB models cost CNY 5,999 (approximately Rs 64,420) & CNY 6,999 (approximately Rs 75,150) respectively.

