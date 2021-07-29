ZTE Axon 30 5G smartphone has been launched in the home market. The handset will be made available for sale on August 3, 2021, in two colours - Green and Black. The smartphone is claimed to be a next-generation under-display camera device. The handset features an independent screen display chip for accuracy by intelligent display optimisation and pixel enhancement. ZTE Blade V2021 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC Launched; Check Price, Features, Variants & Specifications.

ZTE Axon 30 5G (Photo Credits: ZTE)

The 5G phone is priced at CNY 2,198 (approximately Rs 25,000) for the 6GB + 128GB model whereas the 8GB + 128Gb variant costs CNY 2,498 (approximately Rs 28,500). The 8GB + 256GB model gets a price tag of CNY 2,798 (approximately Rs 32,000) and the top-end variant with 12GB + 256GB configuration is priced at CNY 3,098 (approximately Rs 35,400). The 12GB variant will reportedly be sold at a discounted price of CNY 2,998 (approximately Rs 34,300).

ZTE Axon 30 5G (Photo Credits: ZTE)

ZTE Axon 30 5G sports a 6.92-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The device comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For optics, it features a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro snapper and a 2MP depth shooter. At the front, there is a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls. The phone packs a 4,200mAh battery with 55W fast charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, USB Type-C port, 5G and Bluetooth 5.1.

