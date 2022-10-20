ZTE, the Chinese smartphone maker, officially launched the Axon 40 SE smartphone in Mexico. The handset is priced at MXN 5,999 and will be offered in blue and black colours. Global availability of the device is yet to be announced. The handset is reportedly available for purchase in the Mexican market. Key features of the smartphone include an FHD+ AMOLED screen, a 50MP triple rear cameras, a 4,500mAh battery and more. ZTE Axon 40 Ultra With 5,000mAh Battery Launched Globally.

ZTE Axon 40 SE gets a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T618 coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

For photography, the handset comes with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary lens, a 5MP secondary shooter and a 2MP snapper. Upfront, there is an 8MP selfie snapper. ZTE Blade V2021 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC Launched; Check Price, Features, Variants & Specifications.

Connectivity options on the ZTE Axon 40 SE include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5 and a USB Type-C port. The handset packs a 4,500mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support. The device also comes with an accelerometer, compass, light sensor, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. In addition to this, ZTE Axon 40 SE comes with face unlock feature.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 20, 2022 12:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).