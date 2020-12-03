ZTE, the Chinese smartphone maker officially launched the Blade V2021 5G phone in China. The phone is available for sale in the country via JD.com. Key highlights of the handset are a 48MP triple rear camera setup, MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, a 6.52-inch HD+ display, a 4,000mAh battery & more. ZTE Blade 20 Pro 5G Smartphone With Snapdragon 765G SoC Launched.

ZTE Blade V2021 5G (Photo Credits: JD.com)

In terms of specifications, ZTE Blade V2021 features a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of 60Hz. The device is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM & up to 128GB of internal storage. For photography, the handset comes equipped with a triple rear camera module comprising of a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens & a 2MP macro lens. At the front, there is an 8MP snapper for selfies & video calls.

ZTE Blade V2021 5G (Photo Credits: JD.com)

The phone packs a 4,000mAh battery & is available in three exciting shades - Space Gray, Fantasy Blue & Space Silver. Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, a 3.5mm audio jack & a USB Type-C port. Coming to the pricing, ZTE Blade V2021 5G is priced at CNY 999 (approximately Rs 11,200) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB model whereas the 6GB RAM + 128GB variant costs CNY 1,399 (approximately Rs 15,700).

