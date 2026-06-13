Indian-Origin Man Gagandeep Singh Jailed for 34 Years in UK for Kidnap, Torture and Rape of Woman

An Indian-origin man has been sentenced to 34 years in prison in the United Kingdom after being convicted of kidnap, torture, rape and other serious offences against a young woman in London.

The convicted man, identified as 34-year-old Gagandeep Singh, was found guilty at Isleworth Crown Court of two counts of rape, kidnap, false imprisonment and causing grievous bodily harm with intent. The court handed him a 34-year sentence comprising 28 years in custody followed by a six-year extended licence period under strict supervision.

According to the court, Singh will not be eligible for parole until he has served at least 18 years, equivalent to two-thirds of his custodial sentence. UK: Man Rapes Minor Boy, S*xually Assaults 14-Year-Old Girl in Wick in Separate Incidents; Convicted.

During the trial, prosecutors detailed the horrific ordeal suffered by a 24-year-old woman who was allegedly abducted and taken to a property in Hanwell, west London. The victim reportedly became suspicious after being asked to transport a suitcase containing unknown items from Thailand to the UK in June 2024.

After refusing the request, she arrived at Birmingham Airport, where masked men allegedly forced her into a vehicle and transported her to London against her will. ‘Did You Enjoy That’: Pakistani Asylum Seeker Jailed 10 Years for Raping ‘Particularly Vulnerable’ UK Teen in Park.

Evidence presented in court showed that during her captivity, the woman was subjected to prolonged physical abuse and s*xual violence. Prosecutors said she was assaulted, beaten, stripped, whipped and burned over an extended period before eventually being released. She was also allegedly threatened and warned against reporting the crimes to authorities.

Police said the victim initially hesitated to come forward due to trauma and fears for her safety. However, with support from her mother, who preserved crucial evidence and alerted authorities, investigators were able to build a strong case that led to Singh's arrest and conviction.

Detective Constable Seetara Abdul of the Metropolitan Police praised the survivor's courage and determination in assisting the investigation despite the severe trauma she had experienced.

The case has drawn widespread attention in the UK due to the severity of the crimes and the lengthy prison sentence imposed by the court.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 11:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).