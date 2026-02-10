Santa Clara, California: Global music sensation Bad Bunny delivered a groundbreaking performance at the Super Bowl LX halftime show on Sunday, February 8, 2026, marking a significant moment for Latino representation on one of the world's biggest stages. The Puerto Rican artist, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, became the first Latino solo artist to headline the event and performed almost entirely in Spanish, a deliberate choice that underscored the show's powerful cultural and political themes. While the performance was a vibrant celebration of Latin identity, the few instances of English spoken or displayed carried considerable weight and sparked widespread discussion. Bad Bunny Deletes All His Instagram Posts After 2026 Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Amid Donald Trump Criticism.

The 13-minute spectacle at Levi's Stadium was a masterclass in cultural storytelling, featuring elaborate stage design, hundreds of dancers, and guest appearances by Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin. Bad Bunny's setlist included hits like "Tití Me Preguntó," "El Apagón," and "Monaco," with lyrics primarily in Spanish. However, the artist strategically incorporated English at pivotal moments, amplifying his message to a global audience.

English Interventions and Their Impact

One of the most anticipated aspects for many English-speaking viewers was whether Bad Bunny would perform in English. He largely maintained his Spanish repertoire, a decision he had foreshadowed by stating in a pre-show press conference, "English is not my first language. But it's okay, it's not America's first language either."

During his performance of "Monaco," Bad Bunny paused to deliver a heartfelt message in Spanish, introducing himself by his full birth name: "Mi nombre es Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, y si hoy estoy aquí en el Super Bowl 60, es porque nunca, nunca dejé de creer en mí. Tú también deberías de creer en ti. Vales más de lo que piensas. Confía en mí." This translates to: "My name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, and if I'm here today at Super Bowl 60, it's because I never, ever stopped believing in myself. You should also believe in yourself. You're worth more than you think. Trust me." This personal declaration of self-belief, delivered in his native tongue, resonated as a powerful statement of authenticity and inspiration.

Later in the show, during the song "Café Con Ron," Bad Bunny uttered his first and only English words: "God bless America." This phrase, traditionally associated with U.S. patriotism, was immediately followed by him naming numerous Latin American countries in Spanish, including Mexico, Puerto Rico, Colombia, and Cuba, before concluding with "USA," "Canada," and "Puerto Rico" again. Dancers carrying flags from across the Americas accompanied this segment, visually reinforcing a redefinition of "America" as a continental identity rather than solely the United States.

Underlying Messages and Cultural Context

Beyond the spoken words, visual elements also conveyed significant English messages. A football held by Bad Bunny at the conclusion of his performance displayed the words "Together we are America." As he exited the stage, the stadium's big screen presented a final, impactful statement in English: "The only thing stronger than hate is love." This echoed a sentiment he expressed during his Grammy Awards acceptance speech the previous week, where he declared, "We are humans and we are Americans. The hate gets more powerful with more hate. The only thing that is more powerful than hate is love."

The performance was rich with references to Puerto Rican history and contemporary issues. Songs like "El Apagón" highlighted the island's ongoing power grid crisis, while "Lo Que Le Pasó a Hawaii," performed with Ricky Martin, drew parallels to gentrification and colonization. Even "Yo Perreo Sola," roughly translating to "I Twerk Alone," carries a message of respecting women's autonomy, a theme that has resonated widely.

Meaning and Translation of Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX Lyrics in English

While he performed entirely in Spanish, here are the English translations for the most iconic lyrics from his setlist:

1. "Tití Me Preguntó" (Opening Song)

The Vibe: A playful look at his reputation as a bachelor and the constant questioning from his family. Tití Me Preguntó X-rated? Know the English Translation of Bad Bunny Super Bowl LX Halftime Song.

“Auntie asked me if I have a lot of girlfriends / A lot of girlfriends / Today I have one, tomorrow I'll have another / But there’s no wedding.”

2. "Yo Perreo Sola"

The Vibe: An anthem about women’s empowerment and the right to dance alone without being harassed.

“You used to ignore me / Now I ignore you / Before you didn’t want to / Now I don’t want to / I twerk alone.”

3. "El Apagón" (The Blackout)

The Vibe: One of his most political songs, referencing the chronic power outages in Puerto Rico and the island’s resilience.

“Puerto Rico is freaking hot / I hope they don't take the light from me / This is my beach, this is my sun / This is my land, this is me.”

4. "Safaera"

The Vibe: A high-energy, chaotic tribute to old-school "perreo" (reggaeton dancing).

“Tonight we drink, tonight we spend / Tonight we smoke like a rasta / If God allows it / Damn, what a freak!”

5. "Lo Que Le Pasó a Hawaii" (feat. Ricky Martin)

The Vibe: A critical look at gentrification in Puerto Rico, comparing it to what happened to Hawaii’s native population.

“They want to take the river from me, and the beach too / They want my neighborhood and for my grandma to leave / Don't surrender the flag... I don't want them to do to you what happened in Hawaii.”

The Hidden Language of the Halftime Show: Symbols and Subtext

While the world danced to the reggaeton rhythms, Bad Bunny utilized the 13-minute broadcast to deliver a masterclass in visual and lyrical activism. Two elements, in particular, dominated the conversation: the performance of "El Apagón" and the enigmatic "Ocasio 64" jersey.

1. "El Apagón": A Song of Resistance and Resilience

The performance reached its emotional peak during "El Apagón" (The Blackout). As the stage lights flickered and dancers climbed sparking electrical poles, Benito was not just performing a hit; he was highlighting the humanitarian crisis in Puerto Rico.

The Translation: "Puerto Rico is freaking hot... I hope they don't take the light from me / This is my beach, this is my sun / This is my land, this is me."

The Meaning: Released in 2022 and revitalized for the 2026 stage, the song is a direct critique of the chronic power outages under the management of LUMA Energy. By singing from the top of a utility pole, Bad Bunny reminded a global audience that nine years after Hurricane Maria, the island’s infrastructure remains a political battleground. It is a defiant claim of ownership over a land that many locals feel is being sold to the highest bidder.

2. The "Ocasio 64" Jersey: Personal Tribute or Political Jab?

Benito took the stage wearing a custom, cream-colored football jersey with the name "Ocasio" and the number "64." While social media instantly erupted with theories connecting him to U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the reality is a nuanced mix of family and history.

"Ocasio" (The Surname): This is Benito’s maternal surname (Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio ). By wearing his own name on a football jersey, he asserted his identity as a "roster player" on the world’s biggest stage without compromising his heritage.

The Number "64": This carries a heavy double meaning: The Personal: 1964 is the birth year of his late uncle, Cutito, who introduced him to the NFL. Benito’s representatives confirmed the jersey was a tribute to his uncle, who passed away shortly after the 2024 Super Bowl. The Political: Journalists and fans were quick to point out that 64 was also the official (and widely disputed) death toll initially reported by the government following Hurricane Maria. Given his history of wearing "64" to protest government negligence, the choice serves as a haunting "Easter egg" for those who remember the 2017 tragedy.



3. The "Hawaii" Warning

In a surprise cameo with Ricky Martin, the lyrics to "Lo Que Le Pasó a Hawaii" provided the night's sharpest warning against gentrification:

"I don't want them to do to you what happened in Hawaii."

This line draws a direct parallel between the displacement of native populations in Hawaii and the current "Act 60" tax breaks in Puerto Rico, which critics say are forcing locals out of their own neighborhoods.

Bad Bunny's Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show Video (Click to Watch on YouTube)

Reception and Broader Implications

Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show garnered mixed reactions. Many celebrated it as a monumental step for Latino representation and a vibrant showcase of Puerto Rican culture. California Governor Gavin Newsom even declared February 8, 2026, as Bad Bunny Day to commemorate the performance. However, the predominantly Spanish performance and its underlying political themes drew criticism from some conservative commentators, including former President Donald Trump, who called it "one of the worst, EVER!" and claimed "nobody understands a word this guy is saying."

Despite the polarized reception, Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LX halftime show undeniably served as a powerful cultural statement. By embracing his language and heritage while strategically incorporating English phrases, he not only entertained millions but also challenged perceptions of American identity and amplified crucial discussions about cultural pride and social issues on a global platform. The performance underscored his commitment to authenticity and his role as a voice for his community, proving that cultural impact transcends linguistic barriers.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (LatestLY Editorial). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 10, 2026 11:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).