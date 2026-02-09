Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny delivered a high-energy, show-stopping performance during the NFL 2026 Super Bowl LX Halftime at Levi's Stadium on February 8, sharing the stage with global stars including Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin. Hours after the performance, the singer, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, shocked fans by completely wiping his Instagram account. All posts were removed, the profile picture was deleted, and the artist unfollowed all accounts, leaving his profile showing "0 posts." The sudden move has sparked widespread speculation among fans and industry watchers, especially given Bad Bunny's massive following of over 51.8 million on the platform. As of now, no official reason has been confirmed for the social media wipe. Lady Gaga Makes Surprise Appearance During Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX Halftime Show, Sings ‘Die With a Smile’ (Watch Video).

US President Donald Trump Criticises Bad Bunny's Super Bowl 2026 Act

The halftime performance received overwhelming support from fans across the world but also drew criticism from US President Donald Trump, who publicly expressed disapproval of the show. Posting on his social media platform Truth Social as the Super Bowl aired, Trump criticised both the music and choreography of the show. "The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER!" he wrote. Trump claimed the performance "makes no sense" and does not reflect "the Greatness of America" or its "standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence." Donald Trump SLAMS Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX Halftime Performance, Calls It ‘Terrible’ (View Post).

Donald Trump on Bad Bunny - See Post:

https://t.co/f4jG7iw4GP — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) February 9, 2026

No Statement by Bad Bunny on Instagram Wipe

While some fans on social media called the move a "new era," possibly hinting at an upcoming album or tour, others suggest it could be Bad Bunny distancing himself from political and online discourse following the Super Bowl appearance.

Bad Bunny deletes Instagram Posts (Photo Credit: @badbunnypr/Instagram)

Despite the buzz, Bad Bunny has not issued any statement addressing the Instagram wipe or clarifying its intent.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)