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World US What Is Iran’s 3-Stage Formula Proposed to the US for Ending the War? As peace talks hit a wall, Iran has quietly handed the United States a bold new proposal one that sidesteps the most contentious issue of nuclear enrichment and focuses instead on reopening the Strait of Hormuz and ending the ongoing war first. Citing US officials and two sources, Axios reported that Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi made it clear to Pakistani, Egyptian, Turkish, and Qatari mediators over the weekend that there is no consensus inside the Iranian leadership about how to address US demands.

As peace talks hit a wall, Iran has quietly handed the United States a bold new proposal one that sidesteps the most contentious issue of nuclear enrichment and focuses instead on reopening the Strait of Hormuz and ending the ongoing war first. Citing US officials and two sources, Axios reported that Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi made it clear to Pakistani, Egyptian, Turkish, and Qatari mediators over the weekend that there is no consensus inside the Iranian leadership about how to address US demands.

The new proposal, delivered to Washington via Pakistani mediators, is structured in three distinct stages - each designed to build trust before tackling the most explosive issue of nuclear enrichment. Here is a breakdown of what Iran is proposing and why it matters.

Stage 1: Resolving the Strait of Hormuz Crisis

The first stage focuses entirely on resolving the crisis over the Strait of Hormuz and lifting the American naval blockade that is currently choking Iran's oil exports. Trump has signaled he wants to maintain the blockade, hoping economic pressure will force Tehran to concede. "When you have vast amounts of oil pouring through your system... if for any reason this line is closed... they say they only have about three days before that happens," Trump said in a Fox News interview. US-Iran Talks: Pakistan Says Mediation Moving Ahead After Donald Trump Holds Back Envoys.

Stage 2: Ceasefire and a Permanent End to the War

Alongside resolving the strait crisis, Iran proposes either a long-extended ceasefire or a permanent end to the war altogether. This would stabilise the region and create the diplomatic space needed for the next and most difficult phase of negotiations.

Stage 3: Nuclear Talks - But Only Later

Only after the strait is open and the blockade lifted would nuclear negotiations begin. Washington wants Iran to suspend uranium enrichment for at least a decade and remove its enriched uranium stockpile - demands that have created a visible divide within Iranian leadership itself. US-Iran Backchannel Talks Resurface as Tehran Sends Delegation to Pakistan Amid Strait of Hormuz Closure Tensions.

The White House has received the proposal but remains non-committal. "The US will not negotiate through the press... the United States holds the cards and will only make a deal that puts the American people first," said White House spokesperson Olivia Wales. Trump is scheduled to hold a Situation Room meeting on Iran on Monday to discuss the stalemate and potential next steps.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 11:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).