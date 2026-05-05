Elisabetta Tai Ferretto Goes Missing: Italian Model Who Accused Jeffrey Epstein and Fought Him Off With S*x Toy Disappears

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A former model who publicly accused Jeffrey Epstein of sexual misconduct has been reported missing in New York, according to her family. Elisabetta Tai Ferretto, 50, was last in contact with relatives on April 22, after which communication abruptly stopped.

Her family, based in Italy, raised the alarm after daily calls ceased unexpectedly. Concerns have grown as her social media accounts appear to have been deactivated, and there has been no confirmed contact since her return to Manhattan. Epstein Files: Jeffrey Epstein Revelations Toppled Top Figures in Europe While US Fallout More Muted.

Elisabetta Tai Ferretto Missing: Disappearance Reported After Return From Italy

Elisabetta Tai Ferretto had recently travelled to Italy’s Veneto region to visit family before returning to New York earlier in April. Relatives said she had maintained regular communication until late April, when all contact suddenly ended. The case has been reported to Italian authorities as a missing citizen abroad.

However, the New York Police Department said there are currently no formal complaint reports on file related to her disappearance. Epstein Survivors File Federal Lawsuit in US Against Google Over AI Privacy Breach.

Ferretto was among the early individuals to publicly accuse Jeffrey Epstein of inappropriate conduct. She alleged that during a meeting at his Manhattan residence in 2004, what she believed to be a professional opportunity turned into an uncomfortable and distressing situation. She later spoke publicly about the incident in 2019, describing how she left the residence abruptly.

Her account was part of a wider wave of allegations that brought renewed scrutiny to Epstein’s conduct and network.

Originally from northern Italy, Ferretto had been living in New York since 2001 and had worked as a model. In her earlier statements, she said she had been introduced to Epstein through industry contacts and was told the meeting could help advance her career.

Her claims emerged years after the alleged incident and added to a broader body of testimonies from women who said they had encountered Epstein under similar circumstances.

There is currently limited official information regarding the circumstances of her disappearance. Authorities have not confirmed whether an active investigation is underway in New York. Family members continue to seek information about her whereabouts. No link has been established between her past allegations and her disappearance.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Sun), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2026 09:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).