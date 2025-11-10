New York, November 10: A 23-year-old Indian student from Andhra Pradesh, Rajyalakshmi (Raji) Yarlagadda, was found dead in her apartment in Texas on November 7, leaving her family and friends in deep shock. Raji had recently graduated from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi and was actively seeking employment in the United States.

According to the news agency PTI, Raji's cousin, Chaitanya YVK, who launched a GoFundMe campaign from Denton, Texas, said she had been suffering from a severe cough and chest pain for two to three days before her death. “Tragically, on the morning of November 7, she didn’t wake up while her alarm rang,” Chaitanya wrote in the appeal. A medical examination is underway in the US to determine the exact cause of death. Hyderabad Student Killed in US: Dental Student Pole Chandrashekhar Shot Dead While Working at Gas Station in Dallas; Family Seeks Centre and State’s Help to Bring Back Mortal Remains.

Indian Student Dies in US After Suffering From Severe Cough, Chest Pain

Raji, the youngest in her family, came to the US with dreams of building a better future for her parents, who are marginal farmers in Karmechedu village of Bapatla district, Andhra Pradesh. Her cousin described her as a “bright, hopeful soul” who wanted to help her family overcome financial hardship. Her sudden death has left them not only devastated but also struggling to cope financially. Indian Student Dies in US: Praveen Kumar Gampa From Telangana Found Dead in Chicago, Indian Consulate in Touch With Family.

The GoFundMe campaign aims to raise funds for funeral expenses, repatriation of Raji’s body to India, repayment of her educational loans, and support for her parents. Members of the Indian community in Texas have stepped forward to assist with the repatriation process, with help expected from the Indian Consulate.

