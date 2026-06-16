Jeffrey Epstein Tried To Gather Information on Donald Trump Before Dying by Suicide: Report

Jeffrey Epstein reportedly attempted to gather damaging information on Donald Trump in the final days before his death in custody, according to a report by The New York Times. The report says the disgraced financier was unable to produce substantive evidence as he sought potential leverage in discussions linked to a possible legal resolution during his first-term administration.

Epstein, who was awaiting trial on federal s*x trafficking charges, was held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Lower Manhattan before his death in August 2019. According to the report, he spent significant time in meetings with lawyers while also documenting personal notes referencing Trump and his own legal situation. Donald Trump ‘Kicked’ Jeffrey Epstein Out of Mar-a-Lago for Being a ‘Creep’, Says White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

According to The New York Times, Epstein became focused on trying to provide incriminating material about Trump while his legal team explored possible negotiations with federal prosecutors.

During meetings with his lawyers, Epstein reportedly wrote notes on a legal pad containing fragmented comments about Trump, including: “Trump is a total con artist, smoke & mirrors” and “Never had money.” The report also states that Epstein wrote about his detention conditions and frustrations while in custody, describing himself as a wealthy inmate facing restrictions. Did PM Modi Visit ‘Epstein Island’ 320 Times? Here’s the Fact Check.

Epstein reportedly complained about conditions inside the Special Housing Unit of the Metropolitan Correctional Center, which has since been closed. He described difficulties including limited communication access and frequent noise disruptions, which he said made it difficult to prepare his defense.

Epstein also allegedly wrote that he believed prison staff might not intervene if he were harmed. According to the report, he wrote that guards would have turned a blind eye to violence against him, stating that his cellmate, convicted murderer and former New York police officer Nicholas Tartaglione, was told that if he assaulted Epstein, “they wouldn’t file a report.”

Epstein was found dead in his jail cell on August 19, 2019. Reports from the period noted irregularities in prison oversight, which later became the subject of multiple investigations. According to statements from Tartaglione cited in the report, the cell contained materials associated with self-harm.

His death was officially ruled a suicide, though it has continued to generate public scrutiny and speculation.

At the time of his death, Epstein was facing federal charges related to s*x trafficking of minors. His case had drawn widespread attention due to his connections with high-profile political, business and entertainment figures.

The latest report adds further detail to his behavior in custody during the period leading up to his death, including his attempts to engage with legal strategy while under detention. Authorities have not issued new comments in response to the reporting.

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