New Delhi, March 27: The White House has triggered confusion and backlash after sharing a string of cryptic, pixelated posts on social media. One blurred image appears to resemble US President Donald Trump, but its distorted look has left users questioning its purpose.

The viral posts, uploaded on X, has crossed 20 million views, with over 10,000 comments. Instead of sparking curiosity, it has drawn sharp criticism. “I’m confused by the plot,” one user wrote, reflecting the general sentiment online. Donald Trump Extends Pause on Strikes on Iran’s Energy Infrastructure for 10 More Days Till April 6 Amid Talks, Says ‘Tehran Asked for 7 Days, I Gave 10’.

Pixelated Images Shared by The White House

The puzzling contents follow earlier posts that added to the intrigue. A four-second clip briefly flashed the US flag before going dark, accompanied by a smartphone ringtone. Another shaky video appeared to show a downward angle of a woman’s boots, with a voice asking, “It’s launching soon right?” Despite speculation, no official explanation has been provided. ‘Better Get Serious Soon, Before It Is Too Late’: Donald Trump Warns Time Running Out As Iran Issues 5-Point Plan.

White House Pixelated Posts Leave Netizens Puzzled

I feel like an announcement is incoming... I don't understand it yet... — Thomas 🗽 (@ThomasCee) March 27, 2026

What does this mean @grok? Make sure to include the previous recent cryptic White House posts — TaraBull (@TaraBull) March 27, 2026

What are you trying to tell? With these cryptic images?🥲 — Manikant (@manikantsv) March 27, 2026

Several users expressed anger over the timing of such posts. “What the f*ck is this?! Weirdo trolling when there’s a political race going on is one thing, it’s a completely different thing when American lives are on the line… This isn’t a f-king game,” one comment read.

The backlash comes as the US faces major challenges, including the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict, which has resulted in over 2,000 deaths and disrupted global energy supply chains. At the same time, a funding standoff involving the Department of Homeland Security has left Transportation Security Administration officers unpaid.

With no clarification from the White House, the posts continue to fuel speculation and criticism online.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X Account of The White House). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2026 07:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).