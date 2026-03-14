Boston: In a massive crackdown on immigration scams, federal authorities in Boston have charged 11 Indian nationals for their alleged roles in an audacious "staged robbery" conspiracy. The scheme, which spanned multiple US states, involved faking violent crimes to exploit a specific legal loophole: the U-Visa.

The Scam: A "Scripted" Path to a Green Card

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts, the 11 defendants participated in a series of "scripted" armed robberies at convenience stores, liquor shops, and fast-food restaurants. The goal was simple: to be documented as "victims" of a violent crime. Also Read: H-1B Visa Registration FY 2027: New $100K Fee and Wage-Weighted Lottery Now Live.

How the "Staged Robbery" Worked:

The Setup: Participants (the "victims") allegedly paid an organizer, Rambhai Patel, thousands of dollars to be included in the scheme.

The Performance: A hired "robber" would enter the store, threaten the clerks or owners with what appeared to be a firearm, and take cash from the register.

The Evidence: The entire interaction was captured on store surveillance video to create a digital "proof" of the crime.

The Delay: Clerks were instructed to wait at least five minutes, allowing the "robber" to escape, before calling 911.

The Filing: Once a police report was filed, the "victims" would apply for a U-Visa, which is reserved for victims of serious crimes who assist law enforcement.

Who are the 11 Defendants?

The individuals charged, all Indian nationals residing unlawfully in the US, were arrested across several states, including Massachusetts, Kentucky, Ohio, and Mississippi:

Jitendrakumar Patel (39), Marshfield, MA Maheshkumar Patel (36), Randolph, MA Sanjaykumar Patel (45), Quincy, MA Dipikaben Patel (40), Deported to India (formerly Weymouth, MA) Rameshbhai Patel (52), Eubank, KY Amitabahen Patel (43), Plainville, MA Ronakkumar Patel (28), Maryland Heights, MO Sangitaben Patel (36), Randolph, MA Minkesh Patel (42), Perrysburg, OH Sonal Patel (42), Perrysburg, OH Mitul Patel (40), Worcester, MA

Six of the defendants appeared in federal court in Boston on Friday, March 13, and were released under specific conditions. Others arrested in the Midwest are expected to be transported to Boston for further proceedings

Why the U-Visa?

The U-Visa (U Nonimmigrant Status) is a powerful immigration tool. It allows victims of certain crimes (like armed robbery, kidnapping, or domestic violence) who have suffered mental or physical abuse to remain in the US and eventually apply for a Green Card.

By staging these robberies, the defendants were essentially trying to "buy" their way into a Green Card path by masquerading as trauma victims.

The Legal Consequences

The charge of conspiracy to commit visa fraud is severe. If convicted, each defendant faces:

Up to 5 years in federal prison.

Fines of up to $250,000.

Mandatory deportation after serving their sentence.

The mastermind, Rambhai Patel, was previously sentenced to 20 months in prison and ordered to forfeit $850,000 in ill-gotten gains.

A Final Warning for Visa Seekers

The arrests of these 11 Indian nationals serve as a stark reminder of the extreme risks associated with "shortcuts" to U.S. residency. While the U-Visa remains a vital lifeline for genuine victims of crime, federal agencies like the FBI and USCIS are now utilizing advanced data analytics and inter-agency cooperation to flag suspicious patterns, such as "staged" incidents at commercial properties. For the individuals involved, the consequences are life-altering: beyond the immediate threat of five years in federal prison and heavy fines, a conviction for visa fraud almost certainly triggers a permanent lifetime ban from entering the United States. As the March 19 deadline for other major visa categories approaches, this case underscores a simple truth: attempting to game the system through illegal schemes often ends in the very outcome applicants fear most: mandatory deportation and the permanent closing of the door to the American dream.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2026 11:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).