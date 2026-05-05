US: School Director in Arkansas Accused of Being ‘Ringleader’ of Makeshift Child Fight Club

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A school director in Arkansas has been sentenced to jail time and probation after pleading guilty to charges linked to a case involving student-on-student violence. Mary Tracy Morrison, 51, received 30 days in jail, 120 days of house arrest with electronic monitoring, and nine years of probation, according to local reports.

The case stems from allegations that Morrison allowed and directed abusive behavior among students at a private institution she operated in Jonesboro. The court has also barred her from working with children and ordered her to surrender her professional licenses. Florida Teacher Accused of Classroom S*x After Luring 17-Year-Old Student With Explicit Texts.

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Mary Tracy Morrison pleaded guilty to one count of permitting child abuse and four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

In addition to custodial and probationary measures, the court mandated a mental health assessment and compliance with any recommended treatment. She is also prohibited from holding roles involving children in the future. Boston Teacher Sentenced To 10 Years in Prison for Sharing Nude Pictures, Having S*x Chats With Over 20 Girls.

The case was investigated by the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office after a complaint from a parent in 2025.

Authorities said video evidence showed a student being surrounded by other juveniles and subjected to physical assault. Investigators alleged that Morrison instructed students to participate in the incident and verbally reprimanded the victim during the episode. The reported incident lasted approximately 30 minutes and involved multiple students.

Three other individuals connected to the institution were also arrested in relation to the case, namely, Michael Bean, Kristin Bell, and Kathrine Lipscomb. Details about the status of their cases have not been fully disclosed.

The incidents were reported to have taken place at facilities operated by Morrison, including The Delta Institute for the Developing Brain and the Engage program in Jonesboro. Authorities said the investigation began after a student reported both physical and emotional abuse during his time at the institution.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Fox News), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2026 09:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).