Afghanistan: Militants Attack a Hospital in Kabul City, Standoff Underway

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Kabul, May 12: The Afghanistan capital was bombed on Tuesday after an explosion was reported near a hospital in the Dasht-e-Barchi area of PD13 in western Kabul on Tuesday morning. Though the local residents claim to hear sounds of two blasts and gunfire from inside the hospital.

According to the TOLOnews, reporters claim to hear atleast two explosions in the hospital area. Due to the sudden explosion, a number of doctors and nurses are trapped in the hospital. Meanwhile security forces have cordoned the area and standoff is underway between the two parties. Afghanistan: 3 Civilians Killed, 4 Security Persons Injured in Explosion Near Laghman Prison.

Here's the report about the explosion:

Till now, now casualties have been reported, nor any news of injuries have arrived as of yet. Earlier this week, three civilians were killed, and four security personnel, including jail chief, wounded in an explosion near Laghman prison on Saturday.