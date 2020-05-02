Afghanistan: 3 Civilians Killed, 4 Security Persons Injured in Explosion Near Laghman Prison

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Laghman, May 02: At least three civilians were killed, and four security personnel, including jail chief, wounded in an explosion near Laghman prison on Saturday."

Three civilians were killed in an explosion near #Laghman prison, and Four security people including Jail chief were wounded," Pajhwok Afghan News quoted provincial governor's spokesman Assadullah Dawlatzai as saying.No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far. Further details are awaited.