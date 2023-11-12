Adelaide, November 12: In a terrifying shark attack off the coast of Port Noarlunga, Adelaide, 32-year-old diver Bridgette O'Shannessy faced a life-threatening ordeal when a great white shark clamped its jaws on her head, leaving its teeth embedded in her skull. The incident occurred while O'Shannessy was swimming and diving with her partner, Brian Gordon Roberts. Despite sustaining severe facial injuries, including missing teeth and nerve damage, she is now in stable condition following two surgeries at Flinders Medical Centre.

According to multiple reports, Roberts played a crucial role in the rescue, pushing the shark away from O'Shannessy and promptly calling paramedics. The incident unfolded on the Port Noarlunga reef, where the couple had been free-diving. The attack resulted in a flurry of activity, with shocked onlookers rushing to the shore as O'Shannessy was swiftly transported to the hospital, her privacy respected by bystanders holding up plastic sheets. Shark Attack in Australia: Surfer Loses Leg After 14-Foot Great White Attacks Him on South Wales Beach.

Surgeons at Flinders Medical Centre successfully removed the shark teeth from her skull during two surgeries. Despite the severity of the injuries, O'Shannessy is expected to recover fully. Roberts provided updates on her condition via social media, expressing gratitude for the well-wishes and assuring the public that she is doing remarkably well considering the circumstances. Shark Attack in Australia: Three Sailors Plucked to Safety After Sharks Tear Chunks of Their Catamaran off Queensland Coast (See Pics).

This incident follows a recent spate of shark-related incidents in Australian waters, prompting heightened concerns for beachgoers. Authorities attempted to locate the shark responsible, but their efforts proved unsuccessful. While the incident shocked witnesses and left a trail of blood on the beach, it underscores the resilience of O'Shannessy and the swift response of emergency services in the face of a life-threatening situation.

