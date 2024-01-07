Dhaka, January 7: Eyeing fourth straight term, Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikha Hasina on Sunday cast her vote at the Dhaka City College polling centre for the 12th general elections, local media reported. As opposition BNP is boycotting the polls, Hasina is set to retain power. Hasina, the Awami League President, accompanied by her daughter Saima Wazed, sister Sheikh Rehana and nephew Radwan Mujib Siddiq, reached the polling station around 8 a.m. and exercised her franchise, the Dhaka Tribune reported. India Is Our Trusted Friend, Supported Us During Our Liberation War, Says Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina As Country Goes to Poll for 2024 General Elections (Watch Video)

Hasina, a voter of Dhaka-10 constituency, is contesting the polls from Gopajganj-3 constituency. The voting, which began at 8.00 a.m. local time at over 42,000 polling centres, will continue till 4.00 p.m. local time According to the Election Commission, a total of 1,970 candidates are in the fray for 299 parliamentary constituencies. Bangladesh General Election 2024: Bangladeshis Go to Poll Amid Boycott by Main Opposition BNP; PM Sheikh Hasina Expected To Win Again

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Casts Vote in Dhaka City College

#WATCH | Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina casts her vote in Dhaka as the country goes to general elections 2024 today. pic.twitter.com/T8tPAhXOmU — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2024

At one seat, the election will be held later because of the death of an independent candidate. The candidates include 1,534 from political parties and 436 independents. The country saw pre-poll violence which claimed many lives and several polling booths were torched.