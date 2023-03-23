Dhaka, March 23: Rail communication between Dhaka and the rest of Bangladesh was disrupted after a train collided with a bus in the capital's Malibagh area.

The accident took place at around 9.10 p.m. on Wednesday night when the Panchagarh-bound Drutajan Express collided with the Sohagh Paribahan passenger bus at the Malibagh railway gate. Bangladesh Road Accident: Speeding Bus Falls Into Ditch in Madaripur; 17 Killed, 30 Injured.

Train Collides With Bus at Malibagh in Dhaka:

#WATCH #BREAKING : Crazy train accident caught on camera in #Bangladesh. Train collided with a bus at Malibagh in #Dhaka. Details are sketchy, happened just a short while back. Speeding train hit the bus trying to crossover. No reports of casualty as yet, fingers crossed. Prayers pic.twitter.com/z4zRSGMQwW — Tamal Saha (@Tamal0401) March 22, 2023

According to a duty officer, the bus driver and his associates quickly got off from the vehicle as they saw the train approaching. The bus was empty as it dropped off the passengers in Dhaka's Malibagh and Mouchak areas. Bangladesh Boat Tragedy: Death Toll Rises to 39 After Boat Sinks in Korotoa River (Watch Video).

Later, train movement normalised at around 11 p.m. when the bus was removed from the rail track. There were no reports of any casualties or injuries.

