Beirut, August 8: The Dutch Foreign Ministry on Saturday confirmed the demise of Hedwig Waltmans-Molier, the wife of Dutch Ambassador deployed in Lebanon. She had sustained serious injuries in the explosion that rocked Beirut on August 4. Earlier today, she succumbed to the wounds, said a statement issued by the Ministry.

Waltmans-Molier, 55, was the wife of Dutch envoy to Lebanon Jan Waltmans. They were living together for the last 38 years, and had recently returned to Beirut after a holiday back in the Netherlands. Beirut Blast: No Indian Among Dead, Awaiting Lebanon's Damage Assessment Report to Decide Aid, Says MEA.

On Tuesday, as soon as the explosion took place, a huge chunk of debris entered into the house of the Dutch Ambassador. Waltmans-Moiler was, unfortunately, hit directly by the debris and was left severely bleeding.

While she was being treated for the last four days, her condition continued to deteriorate and the wound proved to fatal earlier today. "It is with dismay and great sadness that we report the death of our colleague Hedwig Waltmans-Molier. She succumbed to injuries sustained in the massive explosion in Beirut," the Ministry statement read.

The blast in Beirut has so far claimed the lives of at least 157 individuals, while leaving a vast area of the Lebanese capital devastated. Waltmans-Moiler was the only Dutch national killed in the explosion. Five other people from the Netherlands sustained injuries.

The explosion, as per the reports so far, was caused by the presence of ammonium nitrate that was stocked up in the port area. Lebanese President Michel Aoun, however, claimed that the involvement of "bomb" or "rockets" could not be ruled out.

