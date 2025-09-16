Jerusalem, September 16: The Israeli military said that it struck a Hezbollah command site in southern Lebanon, as cross-border tensions persist despite a ceasefire. Lebanon's state-run National News Agency said Israeli drones fired two missiles at a car in the town of Yater, wounding one person. The Health Ministry's emergency operations center confirmed the casualty on Monday.

In a statement, the Israeli military said the strike targeted Hezbollah infrastructure and vowed to continue operations "to remove threats to Israel." Hezbollah has not commented, Xinhua news agency reported. Israel-Hezbollah Conflict: 22 Killed, 124 Injured by Israeli Attacks in Lebanon.

A US- and French-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah took effect on November 27, 2024, ending more than a year of clashes. But Israel has continued occasional strikes in Lebanon, saying they aim to eliminate Hezbollah threats. It has also kept forces in parts of the border area after the deadline for a full withdrawal expired on February 18.

Meanwhile, last week Israel launched an unprecedented airstrike in the Qatari capital of Doha, targetting a building used by senior Hamas officials in what Israeli authorities described as an attempt to assassinate leaders of the group. In a joint statement, the military and the Shin Bet security agency confirmed responsibility, saying the strike targeted Hamas leaders "directly responsible for the October 7 massacre" and used "precise munitions and intelligence" to limit civilian harm. Israel to Extend Military Presence in Southern Lebanon.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called it "a wholly independent Israeli operation." "Israel initiated it, Israel conducted it, and Israel takes full responsibility," he said in a statement released by his office, Xinhua News Agency reported. Eyewitnesses heard loud explosions and saw a large plume of smoke rising over the Qatari capital; no initial casualties were reported.

